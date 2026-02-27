Friday, February 27, 2026

The Cherokee Maidens and Sycamore Swing recently ended a seven-year hiatus with a local gig and a short tour. The band is back in Wichita this Sunday for a sold-out performance at Walker's Jazz Lounge. Band members Lauren White, Robin Macy, and Kentucky White recently spoke about their return with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin, who has more.

Plus more on these stories:

Sedgwick County leaders will host two sessions next month to gather public feedback on data-center development.

A bill approved by the Kansas house limits annual property tax increases and gives voters more power to challenge them.

Kansas lawmakers discussed a plan this week that would allow renters the chance to make multiple payments to their landlords, as long as they pay on time.

A Kansas law that took effect yesterday invalidated thousands of driver’s licenses and birth certificates belonging to transgender people.

Wichita city officials have set aside $10 thousand dollars to pay residents to switch from gas to electric lawn care tools during this year's ozone season.

Officials in Lawrence and Douglas County are hard at work preparing for up to 15,000 visitors this summer during the World Cup.

Lawmakers in the Statehouse want to keep Kansas competitive in a booze border war.

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut will visit Wichita in April for a special event with the Wichita Wind Surge.

