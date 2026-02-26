Thursday, February 26, 2026

Los Angeles based musician Matt Von Roderick released the album "The Perfect Storm" in 2025 and he says that it provides a good overview of his musical interests and approaches and his tendency to draw on pop and classical influences and marry them with jazz. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Matt Von Roderick and has more.

The group building Wichita's new water treatment plant says the city could take ownership of the facility in June.

City leaders in Leavenworth appear open to allowing a private prison company to reopen its facility as an immigration detention center — with some additional oversight.

A bill introduced in Kansas would limit how much time students can use school-owned, digital devices each day.

The Kansas Court of Appeals justices heard arguments this week in a challenge to the state’s ban on fusion voting. That’s a system that lets candidates run under more than one party label.

Pit bulls will remain banned in Salina after residents voted no to an ordinance that would have lifted the ban.

A Wichita man has been charged with multiple counts related to illegal gambling activities at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

A retired police officer is coming to Kansas to talk about his experience during the January 6th riot on the U.S. Capitol.

New statewide bicycle maps are now available from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

