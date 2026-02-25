Wednesday, February 25, 2026

The Blue River in Kansas City is like many urban rivers in Kansas and Missouri – suffering from pollution and overdevelopment. It also has diehard fans with lifelong connections to it. And they’re taking steps to restore clean water and a thriving habitat.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita city officials say firefighters should be able to return to an east Wichita station when mold remediation wraps up on March 6th.

Members of the U.S. House yesterday voted down a transportation safety bill written in response to the fatal crash of a Wichita-based flight and Army helicopter last year.

Kansas lawmakers could change who votes in elections with a series of bills targeting advanced and noncitizen voting.

Naturopathic doctors in Kansas are pushing for the ability to prescribe certain drugs. But a bill to allow that has stalled in the Statehouse.

Curling clubs across the region are getting a Winter Olympics bump.

Wichita State University will temporarily cover more than 50 outdoor sculptures as part of a new fundraising campaign for the Ulrich Museum.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Halle Jackson, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Zach Ruth, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Kowthar Shire

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

