© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published February 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The Blue River in Kansas City is like many urban rivers in Kansas and Missouri – suffering from pollution and overdevelopment. It also has diehard fans with lifelong connections to it. And they’re taking steps to restore clean water and a thriving habitat.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita city officials say firefighters should be able to return to an east Wichita station when mold remediation wraps up on March 6th.
  • Members of the U.S. House yesterday voted down a transportation safety bill written in response to the fatal crash of a Wichita-based flight and Army helicopter last year.
  • Kansas lawmakers could change who votes in elections with a series of bills targeting advanced and noncitizen voting.
  • Naturopathic doctors in Kansas are pushing for the ability to prescribe certain drugs. But a bill to allow that has stalled in the Statehouse.
  • Curling clubs across the region are getting a Winter Olympics bump.
  • Wichita State University will temporarily cover more than 50 outdoor sculptures as part of a new fundraising campaign for the Ulrich Museum.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Halle Jackson, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Zach Ruth, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Kowthar Shire
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell