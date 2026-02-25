Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
The Blue River in Kansas City is like many urban rivers in Kansas and Missouri – suffering from pollution and overdevelopment. It also has diehard fans with lifelong connections to it. And they’re taking steps to restore clean water and a thriving habitat.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita city officials say firefighters should be able to return to an east Wichita station when mold remediation wraps up on March 6th.
- Members of the U.S. House yesterday voted down a transportation safety bill written in response to the fatal crash of a Wichita-based flight and Army helicopter last year.
- Kansas lawmakers could change who votes in elections with a series of bills targeting advanced and noncitizen voting.
- Naturopathic doctors in Kansas are pushing for the ability to prescribe certain drugs. But a bill to allow that has stalled in the Statehouse.
- Curling clubs across the region are getting a Winter Olympics bump.
- Wichita State University will temporarily cover more than 50 outdoor sculptures as part of a new fundraising campaign for the Ulrich Museum.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Halle Jackson, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Zach Ruth, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Kowthar Shire
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson