Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Protein is having its moment in the spotlight. Companies are adding more protein-enhanced products to their lineups as demand grows. The new federal dietary guidelines unveiled earlier this year also put the nutrient front and center. Harvest Public Media’s Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports on whether or not Americans actually need more protein.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita residents are honoring the legacy of longtime political leader Melody McCray-Miller.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Monday that he will not press charges against eight Wichita police officers who shot a man in March 2024.

Today is the last day to request a mail ballot for an upcoming special election in Wichita.

The U.S. Attorney in Kansas says he will prosecute people if they interfere with federal immigration agents.

Kansas lawmakers are backing a bill that would officially consider federal agents as law enforcement in Kansas.

Voters in Salina will decide today whether pit bulls should continue to be banned within the city limits.

Kansas emergency management and the National Weather Service will hold a statewide tornado drill next week.

Sedgwick County has opened another satellite tag office.

