Monday, February 23, 2026

Micala Gingrich-Gaylord traveled to Japan two years ago and immediately noticed something different about the way that country treats its older generation. As CEO and president of Comfort Care Homes in Wichita, Gingrich-Gaylord returned home thinking Wichita could do more to welcome older citizens, in particular, people living with dementia, and their caregivers.

Public schools would be required to keep a supply of naloxone under a bill passed by the Kansas House of Representatives.

Western Kansas towns and ranchers are adding up their losses from multiple wildfires in the region.

A former Kansas foster care leader has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges after admitting to stealing from the organization.

Kansas lawmakers approved a bill that makes it easier to arrest more children and keep them locked up for longer.

The Algerian Men’s National Team will make Lawrence, Kansas, its official base camp for this summer’s World Cup – bringing the total number of teams based in the area to four.

One of the Sedgwick County Zoo's tigers has been euthanized because of declining health.

A student from Belle Plaine has been awarded one of the largest business scholarships in Kansas.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management is offering classes to help people be prepared for severe weather.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Madeline Fox, Dylan Lysen, Blaise Mesa, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson