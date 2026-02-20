Friday, February 20, 2026

Wichita band Mourning Habit celebrates the release of their new album "Realities Goodbye" this Saturday with a show at Harvester Arts. Band members Wakinyan Shrubshall and Ashley Knepper say that the process of making the record was sometimes uncomfortable but ultimately resulted in the record they wanted to make.

Plus more on these stories:

Almost 9 out of every 10 homes in Sedgwick County will see property value increases this year.

With wildfires in Western Kansas and Oklahoma, officials are monitoring air quality and advising people to stay inside.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has created a page on its website to address impacts from this week's wildfires and put farmers in touch with recovery resources.

Kansas may be the next state to ban sugary drinks and sweets for those using SNAP benefits.

Wichita families whose children will be 3 or 4 years old by August 31st can enroll in the Wichita district's pre-kindergarten programs.

President Trump has appointed three more federal judges in Kansas, adding to the list of state officials he’s elevating to national positions.

Just 8 percent of Kansas drivers were uninsured in 2023, according to the latest numbers from U.S. News and World Report.

A Kansas-based company has received $3 million dollars in state funding to develop drone systems to help farmers and ranchers.



