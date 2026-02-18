Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Western Kansas has the potential to capitalize on our region’s high energy demands. There’s plenty of land, wind and sun to be the center of renewable energy production, bringing economic growth. But skepticism can bring these projects to a halt.

Fire officials say high winds and dry conditions continue to be a danger in much of the state.

Firefighters from Station 15 will operate out of two nearby stations until their building's heating and cooling system is replaced.

Wichita residents could soon see another increase on their water and sewer bills.

The Kansas House passed a bill yesterday that would ban cell phones in K through 12 schools.

A study by Kansas juvenile welfare advocates shows justice reforms enacted 10 years ago cut repeat offense rates in half. But a bill in the Kansas senate threatens to reverse that progress.

The Kansas City area could soon help host a cutting-edge approach to researching and treating cancer.

Key details for the free celebration and festival that’s planned alongside the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City were announced yesterday.

A small southwest Kansas town continued its tradition yesterday of bringing the community together to watch women racing while flipping pancakes.

City leaders in Newton have postponed a decision on whether to reduce the number of days they allow fireworks sales in the city.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Julie Denesha, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson