Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Mental health hotlines can be particularly valuable in rural areas, where there may not be any therapists or social workers close by. That includes 988, the national suicide and crisis lifeline. It launched less than four years ago and has already responded to nearly 20 million contacts. But support for 988 is stronger in some states than in others. Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks has more.

Plus more on these stories:

Early in-person voting for a March special election begins today.

Crews from a Wichita fire station at Lincoln and Rock Road have been relocated after the station was evacuated over the weekend for mold.

Fire officials in Kansas say high winds and low humidity Monday and Tuesday could put much of the state at risk for quick-spreading grass fires.

In Kansas and Missouri, climate change is particularly affecting temperatures in the winter.

A proposed federal ruling would limit which waters and wetlands are protected under the Clean Water Act.

Kansas health officials are prepping for the more than half a million World Cup visitors coming to the Kansas City area. That huge gathering means it’s an ideal place for diseases to spread.

Kansas roads and highways are among the nation's best. That's according to a new report.

