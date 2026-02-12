Thursday, February 12, 2026

US Department of Agriculture Climate Hubs across the country aim to better understand how climate change affects agriculture and forestry, and help people adapt. But the future of these hubs is uncertain. As Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer reports… that’s as farmers across the country continue to experience more extreme and unpredictable weather.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita city council members approved a spending plan Tuesday night if voters pass a proposed sales tax March 3rd.

The Sedgwick County Republican Party will decide today whether to endorse a proposed 1 percent sales tax.

Wichita voters began receiving mail ballots yesterday for a special election on a proposed sales tax.

Kansas lawmakers are rapidly changing tack on a proposed statewide ban on cell phones in schools.

Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says the state should stop giving in-state tuition to college students who do not have permanent legal status.

When kids are experiencing a mental health crisis and end up in police custody, they can go into detention instead of getting services.

An outdoor display at Exploration Place honors achievements by Black leaders in STEM. One is a Black architect from Wichita.

A bridge in downtown Wichita will close for a year starting next week.

A public dog park in southeast Wichita will close for several weeks for improvements.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Carla Eckels, Zane Irwin, Stephen Koranda, Dylan Lysen and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson