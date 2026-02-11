© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
In Kansas, top Republican and Democratic lawmakers found a rare issue both sides could endorse: banning cell phones in schools. But as Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a bill to lock personal devices away from classrooms is facing major obstacles to becoming law.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says a racist social media post by President Trump should not have happened.
  • A nationwide outage that affected the processing of Wichita water bills has been resolved.
  • A western Kansas county wants to be able to prosecute people for trespassing on public rivers.
  • The number of Kansans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act marketplace this year decreased, but not as much as experts thought it would following the expiration of tax credits.
  • A local roofing company has been ordered to pay more than $510 thousand dollars after allegedly violating state regulations.
  • In men’s college basketball, the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks handed top-ranked Arizona its first loss of the season, 82-78, Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • The City of Newton and Harvey County are asking residents to share traffic experiences and help shape long-term road safety priorities.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Greg Echlin, Carla Eckels, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
