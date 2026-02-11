Wednesday, February 11, 2026

In Kansas, top Republican and Democratic lawmakers found a rare issue both sides could endorse: banning cell phones in schools. But as Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a bill to lock personal devices away from classrooms is facing major obstacles to becoming law.

Plus more on these stories:

Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says a racist social media post by President Trump should not have happened.

A nationwide outage that affected the processing of Wichita water bills has been resolved.

A western Kansas county wants to be able to prosecute people for trespassing on public rivers.

The number of Kansans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act marketplace this year decreased, but not as much as experts thought it would following the expiration of tax credits.

A local roofing company has been ordered to pay more than $510 thousand dollars after allegedly violating state regulations.

In men’s college basketball, the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks handed top-ranked Arizona its first loss of the season, 82-78, Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

The City of Newton and Harvey County are asking residents to share traffic experiences and help shape long-term road safety priorities.



