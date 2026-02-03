Tuesday, February 3, 2026

The cost of housing in Kansas continues to rise, and many lower-income residents struggle to buy a home. But a new type of affordable housing aims to help fill that gap. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City is building entire neighborhoods with a tool that makes homes cheaper to purchase.

Plus more on these stories:

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater says she has sent a mailer on the proposed city sales tax to the District Attorney to review.

The union that represents about sixteen-hundred technical and professional workers at Boeing Wichita has ratified its new contract.

Nearly 500 civilian workers at Wichita's McConnell Air Force Base are being furloughed because of a partial government shutdown.

Former Wichita State basketball coach Mark Turgeon has been hired by UMKC in Kansas City as its basketball coach for the 2026-27 season.

Kansas state officials say this has been the best pheasant hunting season that western Kansas has seen in years.

Exploration Place is once again celebrating Black History Month with its annual outdoor display.



