Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Data shows Kansas and other rural, agricultural states have some of the highest rates of Parkinson’s disease. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports on what Kansans are doing to help people living with the disease.

Plus more on these stories:

A group of survivors of child sexual abuse is advocating for Kansas to pass what’s known as Erin’s Law.

The National Transportation Safety Board is presented its findings yesterday on what led to the deadly crash of an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C., last year.

The Greater Wichita Ministerial League will host a community prayer service tomorrow to remember the victims of last year's plane crash in Washington, D.C.

Wichita police have arrested a 27-year-old Missouri man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday near downtown Wichita.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow courts to sentence underage offenders to correctional group homes.

Southwest Kansas farmers have a tough task: either reduce their irrigation or have the state do it for them.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced yesterday that two regional design firms are finalists to construct a new Chiefs stadium in Kansas.

Wichita State University has received a $1 million dollar donation for need-based scholarships.

