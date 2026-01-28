© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Data shows Kansas and other rural, agricultural states have some of the highest rates of Parkinson’s disease. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports on what Kansans are doing to help people living with the disease.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A group of survivors of child sexual abuse is advocating for Kansas to pass what’s known as Erin’s Law.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board is presented its findings yesterday on what led to the deadly crash of an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C., last year.
  • The Greater Wichita Ministerial League will host a community prayer service tomorrow to remember the victims of last year's plane crash in Washington, D.C.
  • Wichita police have arrested a 27-year-old Missouri man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday near downtown Wichita.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow courts to sentence underage offenders to correctional group homes.
  • Southwest Kansas farmers have a tough task: either reduce their irrigation or have the state do it for them.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs announced yesterday that two regional design firms are finalists to construct a new Chiefs stadium in Kansas.
  • Wichita State University has received a $1 million dollar donation for need-based scholarships.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga,
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

