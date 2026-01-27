Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Milk prices are now below many dairy farmers' break-even points, after a steady price decline since January of last year. It's the latest symptom of a volatile milk economy that’s pushed some farmers to open side businesses to stay afloat. Harvest Public Media’s Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports.

Plus more on these stories:

The Kansas Board of Regents has set new guidelines for instructional workloads and a review process for faculty.

A federal civil trial is underway in the killing of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments tomorrow on an appeal from death-row inmates Reginald and Jonathan Carr.

Kansas hospital staff vacancy rates have declined since the pandemic, but they’re still higher than they were pre-pandemic. That’s according to a report by the Kansas Hospital Association.

Two nonprofits in Wichita that support victims of domestic violence will receive a combined $200 thousand dollars in grant funding.

The renovation of the former Cessna Stadium at Wichita State is another step closer to completion.

Another alum from the University of Kansas has now flown into space.

United Way of The Plains will host its annual point-in-time homeless count on Thursday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval, J. Schafer and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson