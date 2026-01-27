Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Milk prices are now below many dairy farmers' break-even points, after a steady price decline since January of last year. It's the latest symptom of a volatile milk economy that’s pushed some farmers to open side businesses to stay afloat. Harvest Public Media’s Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Kansas Board of Regents has set new guidelines for instructional workloads and a review process for faculty.
- A federal civil trial is underway in the killing of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.
- The Kansas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments tomorrow on an appeal from death-row inmates Reginald and Jonathan Carr.
- Kansas hospital staff vacancy rates have declined since the pandemic, but they’re still higher than they were pre-pandemic. That’s according to a report by the Kansas Hospital Association.
- Two nonprofits in Wichita that support victims of domestic violence will receive a combined $200 thousand dollars in grant funding.
- The renovation of the former Cessna Stadium at Wichita State is another step closer to completion.
- Another alum from the University of Kansas has now flown into space.
- United Way of The Plains will host its annual point-in-time homeless count on Thursday.
