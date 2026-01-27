© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Milk prices are now below many dairy farmers' break-even points, after a steady price decline since January of last year. It's the latest symptom of a volatile milk economy that’s pushed some farmers to open side businesses to stay afloat. Harvest Public Media’s Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Board of Regents has set new guidelines for instructional workloads and a review process for faculty.
  • A federal civil trial is underway in the killing of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments tomorrow on an appeal from death-row inmates Reginald and Jonathan Carr.
  • Kansas hospital staff vacancy rates have declined since the pandemic, but they’re still higher than they were pre-pandemic. That’s according to a report by the Kansas Hospital Association.
  • Two nonprofits in Wichita that support victims of domestic violence will receive a combined $200 thousand dollars in grant funding.
  • The renovation of the former Cessna Stadium at Wichita State is another step closer to completion.
  • Another alum from the University of Kansas has now flown into space.
  • United Way of The Plains will host its annual point-in-time homeless count on Thursday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval, J. Schafer and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
