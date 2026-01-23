Friday, January 23, 2026

A recent study by the Center for American Progress found that 70% of US teachers with 5 years of experience or less have either left or considered leaving the field. KMUW's education reporter Daniel Caudill spoke with one former Kansas educator about why she left and asked Wichita schools what they're doing to support teachers and keep them around. Daniel Caudill sat down with Suzanne Perez to talk about what he's learned.

A winter storm is set to dump snow and ice on much of the country this weekend — including Sedgwick County, where forecasts call for frigid temperatures starting today.

A book swap that was scheduled for the Evergreen library this weekend has been postponed because of a severe weather forecast.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year old Wichita man by Wichita police Tuesday morning.

New proposed regulations are looking to help Kansas farmers conserve more water.

A new bill introduced in Congress aims to make it easier for farmers to be eligible for federal loans.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced more than $2.5 million dollars in federal grants for airport infrastructure across the state.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming under increased scrutiny from Kansas lawmakers over their multi-billion dollar stadium deal.

A community discussion centered on a proposed 1% sales tax will take place Monday night in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Will Bauer, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson