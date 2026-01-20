Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Kansas is known as the bread basket of the world because of its massive wheat production, but in recent years that’s been changing. With poor profits and drier climates, the hard red winter wheat that's grown from Nebraska down to Texas has been harder to manage. But as Harvest Public Media contributor Calen Moore reports, new innovations could rejuvenate the wheat belt.

Plus more on these stories:

A vote on a water treatment plant contract today and reports of waived late fees has Mayor Lily Wu demanding a public conversation about the project.

The Kansas Supreme Court will decide whether Attorney General Kris Kobach can block Governor Laura Kelly’s attempts to take legal action against the federal government.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing tomorrow on a proposed electric transmission line in Reno County.

The top health agency in Kansas does not plan to change its guidance for childhood immunizations.

Senator Jerry Moran says a new funding bill includes $36 million dollars for a new cancer center at the University of Kansas.

Recent data shows one in three Kansas homes have radon exposure.

A collection of poems about finding solace in nature is the selection for this year’s Big Read Wichita.

United Way of the Plains is offering a free service for low-income people who need help filing their taxes.

