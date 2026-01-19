© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, January 19, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Nestled in the archives of the Museum of World Treasures in Wichita, there's an early draft of a speech written by civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The document from the 1960s is not on public display because curators worry that exposing it to light could damage it over time. KMUW's Carla Eckels visited the museum to take a look.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, reached a tentative contract with Boeing last night.
  • Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, took action yesterday to ban the development of federal immigration detention centers.
  • The Wichita school district has released updated guidelines for how schools should handle immigration enforcement at school buildings.
  • Some members of the Black community are asking Wichita schools to re-use the name of a prominent civil rights activist after the district closed a building named after him.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state is willing to reopen stadium negotiations with the Kansas City Royals in the future.
  • Union Pacific says one of the company's historic steam locomotives will make its first-ever coast-to-coast tour this year in honor of America's 250th birthday.
  • The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are partnering on a project aimed at improving parks and community centers.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Dylan Lysen and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell