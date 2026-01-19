Monday, January 19, 2026

Nestled in the archives of the Museum of World Treasures in Wichita, there's an early draft of a speech written by civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The document from the 1960s is not on public display because curators worry that exposing it to light could damage it over time. KMUW's Carla Eckels visited the museum to take a look.

Plus more on these stories:

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, reached a tentative contract with Boeing last night.

Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, took action yesterday to ban the development of federal immigration detention centers.

The Wichita school district has released updated guidelines for how schools should handle immigration enforcement at school buildings.

Some members of the Black community are asking Wichita schools to re-use the name of a prominent civil rights activist after the district closed a building named after him.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state is willing to reopen stadium negotiations with the Kansas City Royals in the future.

Union Pacific says one of the company's historic steam locomotives will make its first-ever coast-to-coast tour this year in honor of America's 250th birthday.

The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are partnering on a project aimed at improving parks and community centers.

