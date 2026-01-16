Friday, January 16, 2026

A new research space at Wichita State University is helping students learn about books by demonstrating how books are actually made. The Robert L. Cattoi Book Technologies Lab opened late last year on the sixth floor of Lindquist Hall. It features a collection of bookbinding and printing tools, like wax tablets, typewriters and old-fashioned quill pens. During a recent visit, English professor Katie Lanning was helping student Alexis Sheldon print her name using a replica of an 18th-century printing press.

Federal investigators say a part of a Boeing plane that crashed in Kentucky last year had failed four times on other planes years ago.

Kansas officials are grappling with changes in federal funding as lawmakers meet in Topeka to plan the state budget.

Yesterday was the deadline to enroll for Affordable Care Act health care plans, but the future of government subsidies is still uncertain.

Fire officials in Kansas say high winds and low humidity today could put much of the state at risk for quick-spreading grass fires.

A fungi collection at the University of Kansas that supports research into agriculture is facing money struggles.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is hosting a contest for students to get their artwork onto an "I Voted" sticker.

Many Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

