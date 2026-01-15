Thursday, January 15, 2026

Our former news director Tom Shine retired at the end of 2025 and it's been hard to say goodbye. We're having one last retirement party for him tomorrow night with an open house here at the station. In the meantime, here's one last listen to One Last Thing.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita special election on a proposed 1 percent sales tax will go ahead as planned on March 3rd.

Wichita Public Schools is partnering with the Sedgwick County Election Office to establish more polling sites in the county.

More civility in politics and no more cell phones during the school day ... those are just two of the messages Kansas Governor Laura Kelly delivered to lawmakers during her final State of the State speech in Topeka this week.

Kansas officials say they are making progress to reduce how often the state overpays residents for food assistance.

Harvey County leaders have passed a measure to ban the construction of data centers in unincorporated parts of the county... at last for the next few years.

Kansas schools that choose to use a gun detection software program supported by the attorney general could receive a cut of $10 million dollars from the state.

Baltimore based artist Stephen Towns will speak tomorrow at the Wichita Art Museum about his new exhibition, "Safer Waters: Picturing Black Recreation at Midcentury."

Wichita's Equity Bank Park has been named the 2025 Professional Baseball Field of the year by a national group.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, J. Schafer, Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson