Wednesday, January 14, 2026

The band Shiner formed in Kansas City, Missouri in 1992 and released a series of influential albums over the next decade before disbanding in 2003. Although the group reunited in 2012, they didn't release any new music until 2020 but the album they put out that year and the one they released in 2025, Believe You Me, were met with critical praise and also saw the veteran act gain some new fans. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Allen Epley of Shiner.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu is overriding her city council colleagues and calling for a special meeting today to potentially delay the proposed sales tax vote until August.

Wichita school district officials have proposed closing four elementary schools as early as the end of next school year.

The Wichita school board elected new officers during their meeting earlier this week.

Wichita Public Schools set a new record-high graduation rate of 85.1 percent for the class of 2025.

Renee Macklin Good, the woman killed by an immigration officer in Minneapolis last week, attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Students are calling on the school to release a public statement.

New proposed regulations are looking to help Kansas farmers conserve more water.

Kansas has the highest confirmed number of bird flu infections in the nation.

Sedgwick County is offering recycling of real Christmas trees through most of this month.



