Tuesday, January 13, 2026

It’s been a year since President Trump came back into office. For many scientists, this has been a year of major changes and uncertainty. The administration cut grants, jobs and targeted particular subjects. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke spoke with scientists throughout the Midwest understand the impacts.

Plus more on these stories:

A 32-year old Wichita man was shot and killed by Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies Monday morning.

Kansas lawmakers returned to Topeka this week to convene their 2026 session.

Nearly a dozen Wichita polling places will not be available for the March special election on a proposed 1 percent sales tax.

The USDA recently shared more details about how it will dole out 11 billion dollars in one-time payments to row crop farmers.

Residents of southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas could soon see a bigger health care presence thanks to a newly-expanded program from Kansas City University.

In farm country, dense tree cover can be hard to come by. But, researchers from the University of Illinois have found that more trees that surround rivers and streams are linked to higher biodiversity.

The Transportation Security Administration has announced it will allow people without a real ID to travel if they pay a fee.

