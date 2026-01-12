Monday, January 12, 2026

The Kansas Aviation Museum houses a bevy of planes and other flight memorabilia. But it also features murals and other works of art. KMUW's Torin Andersen caught up with Logan Daugherty, the museum’s curator and director of collections, to find out more about what’s considered art in the world of aviation.

Plus more on these stories:

Incoming Wichita school board members elected in November will be sworn in today at the first board meeting of the year.

Joseph Shepard will be sworn in tonight as the newest member of the Wichita City Council.

Several Wichita city council members say they want groceries left out of a one percent citywide sales tax if it's passed by voters.

An independent audit confirmed the graduation rate at Wichita Public Schools is accurate.

The Wichita school board will hold a public hearing today on the proposed closure of Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center.

Republican leaders of the Kansas Legislature have hired former Emporia State President Ken Hush to suggest spending cuts to the state’s universities.

The latest Household Food Security report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a slight uptick in the nation’s food insecurity rate.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is once again connected to troubles off the field.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Dylan Lysen, Anna Pope,

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson