Friday, January 9, 2026

Wichita voters will decide in March whether to enact a 1% city sales tax for the next seven years. The revenue would be directed at public safety, housing and cultural investments. Local government reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch recently sat down with KMUW News Director, Suzanne Perez, to talk about the details.

Plus we have more on these stories:

The City of Wichita has issued nearly fourteen-hundred municipal IDs since they became available in June.

Wichita Fire Department officials say an above-ground burn pit sparked a fire that damaged four properties and several structures in north Wichita.

Democratic state Senator Dinah Sykes is joining the race for Kansas Insurance Commissioner.

A regional program that helps local food producers in Kansas and Missouri has been restored after slashes to federal funding.

World Cup teams are picking their top choices for a base camp this week.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Day of Service to commemorate Martin Luther King Junior.

The Wichita Public Library will host an event Saturday to kick off the 2026 Read ICT reading challenge.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson