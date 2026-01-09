© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, January 9, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Wichita voters will decide in March whether to enact a 1% city sales tax for the next seven years. The revenue would be directed at public safety, housing and cultural investments. Local government reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch recently sat down with KMUW News Director, Suzanne Perez, to talk about the details.

Plus we have more on these stories:

  • The City of Wichita has issued nearly fourteen-hundred municipal IDs since they became available in June.
  • Wichita Fire Department officials say an above-ground burn pit sparked a fire that damaged four properties and several structures in north Wichita.
  • Democratic state Senator Dinah Sykes is joining the race for Kansas Insurance Commissioner.
  • A regional program that helps local food producers in Kansas and Missouri has been restored after slashes to federal funding.
  • World Cup teams are picking their top choices for a base camp this week.
  • Wichita Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Day of Service to commemorate Martin Luther King Junior.
  • The Wichita Public Library will host an event Saturday to kick off the 2026 Read ICT reading challenge.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
