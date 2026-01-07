Wednesday, January 7, 2026

The High Plains have been taken over by tumbleweeds. The plant thrives so well in the western part of the state that sometimes, they can shut down entire neighborhoods or highways. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on how this pervasive weed made itself part of the culture on the Plains.

Plus more on these stories:

City officials say a new water treatment plant in Wichita will not be operational for at least another year.

A bipartisan bill introduced in Kansas would prohibit students across the state from using cell phones during school hours.

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall says he backs the Trump administration’s arrest of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

Kansas State University has stopped its student government from using funds on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded its largest road construction contract in history to a Wichita company.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a spike in flu cases across the country, including in Kansas.

Sedgwick County’s tag office on Douglas Avenue will open an hour earlier starting this week.

The Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed a baby orangutan this week, and the birth was recorded and shared on the zoo's social media channels.

People who entered a lottery last year for the chance to buy tickets to upcoming Banana Ball games in Wichita are being notified whether they were selected.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

