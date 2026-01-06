Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
We'll hear more on these stories:
- Wichita Mayor Lily Wu has asked for an update on the city's new water treatment plant at the city council's meeting today.
- Sedgwick County commissioners are set to vote this week on appointing a new county appraiser.
- Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is advising caution after Kansas tax collections came in lower than expected in December.
- A mile-deep nuclear reactor is planned for Parsons, Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly says she hasn’t formed an opinion on it but believes in allowing all kinds of energy sources.
- Police in Lawrence, Kansas, say a city employee shot and killed an intruder in city hall yesterday morning.
- Abortions in Kansas in 2024 exceeded 19,000, the second consecutive year to pass that number.
- Kansas will receive more than $220 million in federal funds to improve rural health care.
- The deadline has passed for the Royals to make an offer for state bond money to build a Kansas ballpark.
- Americans drank more milk in 2024, reversing a decade-long decline.
- The Sedgwick County Extension office will host a Three Kings Day celebration this weekend.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Hope Kirwan, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson