Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu has asked for an update on the city's new water treatment plant at the city council's meeting today.

Sedgwick County commissioners are set to vote this week on appointing a new county appraiser.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is advising caution after Kansas tax collections came in lower than expected in December.

A mile-deep nuclear reactor is planned for Parsons, Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly says she hasn’t formed an opinion on it but believes in allowing all kinds of energy sources.

Police in Lawrence, Kansas, say a city employee shot and killed an intruder in city hall yesterday morning.

Abortions in Kansas in 2024 exceeded 19,000, the second consecutive year to pass that number.

Kansas will receive more than $220 million in federal funds to improve rural health care.

The deadline has passed for the Royals to make an offer for state bond money to build a Kansas ballpark.

Americans drank more milk in 2024, reversing a decade-long decline.

The Sedgwick County Extension office will host a Three Kings Day celebration this weekend.

