Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Native fish and mussels are signs that a river is healthy. But some of them are vanishing from Midwest waterways. Now Kansas has a plan to help 21 species, including a rare mussel called the Neosho mucket.

Plus more on these stories:

  • For one day only, Wichita is a two city manager city.
  • The Trump administration is awarding funds to states to address rural health issues.
  • The Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Highway Patrol are launching a new safety campaign for drivers traveling through blowing dust and high winds.
  • The Trump Administration is poised to step up workplace immigration raids in 2026, as 170-billion dollars in new federal funding flows into enforcement.
  • Sedgwick County will activate its non-emergency phone line for noise complaints ahead of the New Year’s holiday.
  • Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Eric Rosen will formally take the oath of next week.
  • The ramp to westbound Kellogg for motorists traveling north on I-135 will close beginning Monday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Mg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
