Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Native fish and mussels are signs that a river is healthy. But some of them are vanishing from Midwest waterways. Now Kansas has a plan to help 21 species, including a rare mussel called the Neosho mucket.
Plus more on these stories:
- For one day only, Wichita is a two city manager city.
- The Trump administration is awarding funds to states to address rural health issues.
- The Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Highway Patrol are launching a new safety campaign for drivers traveling through blowing dust and high winds.
- The Trump Administration is poised to step up workplace immigration raids in 2026, as 170-billion dollars in new federal funding flows into enforcement.
- Sedgwick County will activate its non-emergency phone line for noise complaints ahead of the New Year’s holiday.
- Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Eric Rosen will formally take the oath of next week.
- The ramp to westbound Kellogg for motorists traveling north on I-135 will close beginning Monday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Mg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson