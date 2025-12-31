Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Native fish and mussels are signs that a river is healthy. But some of them are vanishing from Midwest waterways. Now Kansas has a plan to help 21 species, including a rare mussel called the Neosho mucket.

Plus more on these stories:

For one day only, Wichita is a two city manager city.

The Trump administration is awarding funds to states to address rural health issues.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Highway Patrol are launching a new safety campaign for drivers traveling through blowing dust and high winds.

The Trump Administration is poised to step up workplace immigration raids in 2026, as 170-billion dollars in new federal funding flows into enforcement.

Sedgwick County will activate its non-emergency phone line for noise complaints ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Eric Rosen will formally take the oath of next week.

The ramp to westbound Kellogg for motorists traveling north on I-135 will close beginning Monday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Mg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson