Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Across the US, 2025 was a hard year to be a farmer. The shakeup of markets and federal programs this year made an already fragile farm economy even more uncertain. As Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan reports, producers are still feeling the fallout of these changes and trying to figure out what they mean for 2026.

Plus more on these stories:

A documentary based on the 2023 police raid of a small-town Kansas newspaper is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival next month.

In her final year in office, Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she wants to find a sustainable, dedicated funding source for water programs.

A Kansas community is offering more than $200 million dollars of tax incentives to build a toy company’s theme park in Wyandotte County.

Wichita experienced the warmest Christmas on record this year and three days in a row of record high temperatures.

Terminal renovations at Eisenhower National Airport will begin next week.

Over 20 Kansas State Parks will host First Day Hikes on Thursday, New Year's Day.

An event to showcase Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be held Saturday in Wichita.

