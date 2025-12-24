Wednesday, December 24, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs will move to Kansas. The state’s leaders approved a tax incentive package Monday to help the team build a new $3 billion dollar stadium in Wyandotte County. Kansas News Service reporters Dylan Lysen and Zane Irwin discuss the deal that’s moving the NFL team over the state line.

Plus more on these stories:

A resolution on how to allocate potential sales tax revenue for a new performing arts center was delayed yesterday by the Wichita City Council.

Now that Kansas has lured the Chiefs to Wyandotte County, the question is: what about the Royals?

As Wichita residents wrap up their holiday shopping, some Wichita police officers are saddling up for an annual tradition.

The jackpot for today's Powerball drawing has risen to more than one point seven billion dollars, making it the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will take part in a campaign to reduce drunken driving over the holidays.

A holiday event this month turned evergreens that smother prairies into free Christmas trees.

Sedgwick County will offer free recycling of real Christmas trees starting this week.



