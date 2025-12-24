© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Holiday Hours: KMUW offices will be closed on December 25 & 26 and January 1 & 2
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The Kansas City Chiefs will move to Kansas. The state’s leaders approved a tax incentive package Monday to help the team build a new $3 billion dollar stadium in Wyandotte County. Kansas News Service reporters Dylan Lysen and Zane Irwin discuss the deal that’s moving the NFL team over the state line.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A resolution on how to allocate potential sales tax revenue for a new performing arts center was delayed yesterday by the Wichita City Council.
  • Now that Kansas has lured the Chiefs to Wyandotte County, the question is: what about the Royals?
  • As Wichita residents wrap up their holiday shopping, some Wichita police officers are saddling up for an annual tradition.
  • The jackpot for today's Powerball drawing has risen to more than one point seven billion dollars, making it the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.
  • Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will take part in a campaign to reduce drunken driving over the holidays.
  • A holiday event this month turned evergreens that smother prairies into free Christmas trees.
  • Sedgwick County will offer free recycling of real Christmas trees starting this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell