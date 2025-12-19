Friday, December 19, 2025

Wichita artist Lindsay Lord is losing her eyesight but is still creating art with quilts and textiles. Torin Andersen talked with Lord at the Fisch House about her current exhibition and an upcoming event.

Strong winds swept across Kansas yesterday, causing several fast-moving wildfires and forcing road closures.

Safety changes made after the crash of a Wichita-based jet and military helicopter in Washington D.C. may soon become law.

Contract negotiations between Boeing and a union representing 1,500 white-collar workers in Wichita are on pause.

A Kansas tribe has ended its involvement in a federal contract to design immigration detention centers.

Upcoming Medicaid cuts could affect in-home care for elderly and disabled Kansans.

Wichita native Bill Koch plans to sell pieces from his American West art collection next month.

Governor Laura Kelly has announced the first director of the Kansas Office of Early Childhood.

