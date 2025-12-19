© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, December 19, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Wichita artist Lindsay Lord is losing her eyesight but is still creating art with quilts and textiles. Torin Andersen talked with Lord at the Fisch House about her current exhibition and an upcoming event.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Strong winds swept across Kansas yesterday, causing several fast-moving wildfires and forcing road closures.
  • Safety changes made after the crash of a Wichita-based jet and military helicopter in Washington D.C. may soon become law.
  • Contract negotiations between Boeing and a union representing 1,500 white-collar workers in Wichita are on pause.
  • A Kansas tribe has ended its involvement in a federal contract to design immigration detention centers.
  • Upcoming Medicaid cuts could affect in-home care for elderly and disabled Kansans.
  • Wichita native Bill Koch plans to sell pieces from his American West art collection next month.
  • Governor Laura Kelly has announced the first director of the Kansas Office of Early Childhood.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Rachel Schnelle and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell