Wednesday, December 17, 2025
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing muscle weakness. Though being an artist is often associated with an emotionally sensitive and grand-thinking mind, the body also helps in the process of creating art. Jack Wilson has been painting and drawing his entire life. That creative process is more challenging now after he was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita will hold a special election in the spring on a proposed 1 percent sales tax.
- At least one Kansas school district is ending the semester early because so many students and staff members are sick.
- Republican lawmakers are questioning whether Kansas universities should be changing curriculum as part of their efforts to end diversity programs.
- Johnson County residents are pushing back against a potential Overland Park stadium site for the Kansas City Royals.
- A child care solutions session will be held Thursday in Wichita.
- Tens of millions of Christmas trees are cut and sold in the US each year. Some consumers are looking to keep the holiday magic growing… by purchasing a Christmas tree they can replant.
- The US Postal Service is urging people to mail holiday packages soon to ensure they will be delivered in time for Christmas.
- The Wichita Public Library will host an event Saturday to celebrate the end of another year of the Read ICT reading challenge.Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Jodi Fortino, Hope Kirwan, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Mya Scott
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson