Monday, December 15, 2025

A federal tax credit for solar runs out at the end of this month after Congress voted to eliminate it. People in the solar industry remain optimistic. But as Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer reports, homeowners are rushing to complete projects before time runs out.

Jerry Moran of Kansas wants the Senate to amend part of a defense bill that he says will make flying less safe.

The Boeing company officially returned to Wichita last week with the unveiling of public signs on the former Spirit AeroSystems campus.

Wichita school leaders are still aiming for another bond issue vote late next year, despite a likely special election in the spring on a citywide sales tax.

A new plan for Douglas between Washington and Grove will be put to a City Council vote tomorrow.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office is warning people of continued telephone fraud aimed at older adults.

The Wichita Police Department is asking people to avoid damaging property during social media treasure hunts.

A new scholarship program will help some community college students transition to a four-year degree program at Fort Hays State University.



