Thursday, December 11, 2025

The Wichita Rowing Association's Frostbite Regatta has attracted hundreds of rowers to Wichita since 1992. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens went this year and brings us the sounds of the day.

Plus more on these stories:

The City Council has approved a nearly $200 million expansion to the Star Bond district near K-96 and Greenwich.

Sedgwick County says it’s contacted local and federal law enforcement agencies over what it contends is the theft of $1.3 million dollars.

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has fired leaders of its tribally owned business for accepting a $30 million contract with ICE.

A Kansas lawmaker is questioning the way three state universities used $12 million of special funding.

Home sales in the Wichita area fell more than 2 percent in November.

One of the strongest meteor showers of the year will peak over Kansas this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson