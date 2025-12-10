© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Lots of people eat pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. Cotton seeds? Not so much. Turns out they’re packed with protein. And one researcher has worked for decades on how to make them edible.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita City Council voted unanimously yesterday to place a sales tax proposal on the March ballot.
  • In a change of course, private prison company CoreCivic will apply for a permit to detain immigrants at its facility in Leavenworth.
  • A Republican candidate for governor announced in Wichita yesterday his proposal to reduce property taxes for business and homeowners.
  • State health officials declared a boil water advisory yesterday for Park City, which will remain in effect until testing by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows the problem has been resolved.
  • The embattled mayor of a southwest Kansas town has resigned.
  • Kansas Health Science University and Friends University have expanded their collaboration.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
