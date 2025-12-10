Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Lots of people eat pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. Cotton seeds? Not so much. Turns out they’re packed with protein. And one researcher has worked for decades on how to make them edible.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council voted unanimously yesterday to place a sales tax proposal on the March ballot.

In a change of course, private prison company CoreCivic will apply for a permit to detain immigrants at its facility in Leavenworth.

A Republican candidate for governor announced in Wichita yesterday his proposal to reduce property taxes for business and homeowners.

State health officials declared a boil water advisory yesterday for Park City, which will remain in effect until testing by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows the problem has been resolved.

The embattled mayor of a southwest Kansas town has resigned.

Kansas Health Science University and Friends University have expanded their collaboration.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Michael Marks, Mya Scott and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson