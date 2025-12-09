Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Residents of an apartment complex in Gardner, Kansas, were kicked out of their homes earlier this year when the city condemned the property for unsafe living conditions. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, a Kansas lawmaker is proposing a small change to state consumer protection laws to help tenants.

Plus more on these stories:



Boeing officially completed the process yesterday to acquire Wichita’s Spirit Aero-Systems.

In order for Wichita to hold a special election on a sales tax proposal, the City Council has to vote on a referendum today.

The Trump administration has proposed a new rule through the Environmental Protection Agency that would deregulate certain Kansas waters.

Maternal and infant health in Kansas is improving, but a report from the non-profit organization March of Dimes says there are still racial disparities.

Volunteers are planting wildflowers in Kansas City to give next year’s World Cup visitors a sense of the region’s natural beauty.

Soccer powerhouses Argentina and the Netherlands will play in Kansas City this summer as part of the 2026 World Cup.

