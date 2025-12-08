Monday, December 8, 2025
A mural displaying the history of Delano will adorn the interior of the city’s new public transit hub. Lindsey Kernodle is leading a team of artists at the Wichita Transit Multimodal Facility, near Equity Bank Park. Torin Andersen spoke with her about the project.
Plus more on these stories:
- More Kansans will have access to comprehensive behavioral health care for mental health or substance use issues.
- Families in the Wichita school district can begin applying online for magnet schools for next school year.
- Farmers are rounding out a very tough year. Many have been growing corn, wheat and soybeans at a loss.
- United Way of the Plains is searching for volunteers to assist with its free tax preparation service for 2026.
- An elementary school in west Wichita will celebrate its 150th birthday this month.
- Wichita State University will host its fall Commencement on Sunday.
