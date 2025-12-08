Monday, December 8, 2025

A mural displaying the history of Delano will adorn the interior of the city’s new public transit hub. Lindsey Kernodle is leading a team of artists at the Wichita Transit Multimodal Facility, near Equity Bank Park. Torin Andersen spoke with her about the project.

Plus more on these stories:

More Kansans will have access to comprehensive behavioral health care for mental health or substance use issues.

Families in the Wichita school district can begin applying online for magnet schools for next school year.

Farmers are rounding out a very tough year. Many have been growing corn, wheat and soybeans at a loss.

United Way of the Plains is searching for volunteers to assist with its free tax preparation service for 2026.

An elementary school in west Wichita will celebrate its 150th birthday this month.

Wichita State University will host its fall Commencement on Sunday.

