Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, December 8, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
A mural displaying the history of Delano will adorn the interior of the city’s new public transit hub. Lindsey Kernodle is leading a team of artists at the Wichita Transit Multimodal Facility, near Equity Bank Park. Torin Andersen spoke with her about the project.

Plus more on these stories:

  • More Kansans will have access to comprehensive behavioral health care for mental health or substance use issues.
  • Families in the Wichita school district can begin applying online for magnet schools for next school year.
  • Farmers are rounding out a very tough year. Many have been growing corn, wheat and soybeans at a loss.
  • United Way of the Plains is searching for volunteers to assist with its free tax preparation service for 2026.
  • An elementary school in west Wichita will celebrate its 150th birthday this month.
  • Wichita State University will host its fall Commencement on Sunday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, Mya Scott and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
