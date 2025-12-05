Friday, December 5, 2025
Middle schools can be emotional, volatile places. That’s why some Wichita middle schools are experimenting with a strategy that lets students settle their own disputes. Suzanne Perez explains how the Peacekeepers program is helping kids navigate tough conversations.
Plus more on these stories:
- People impacted by contaminated groundwater close to 29th and Grove will soon have access to free health testing.
- An industrial park in Parsons will be the site of a 1-mile-deep nuclear reactor.
- New contracts with three city employee unions will increase pay and benefits.
- Wichita State University plans to make budget cuts next year, some of which could lead to layoffs.
- A Wichita group will make its pitch to residents for a one-cent city sales tax next week.
- A ceremony to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor is scheduled for Sunday at Wichita Veterans Memorial Park.
- The winning poster for the 54th annual River Festival has been announced.
- The American Red Cross’ 31st annual Battle of the Badges begins Monday in Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson