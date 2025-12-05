© 2025 KMUW
Friday, December 5, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Middle schools can be emotional, volatile places. That’s why some Wichita middle schools are experimenting with a strategy that lets students settle their own disputes. Suzanne Perez explains how the Peacekeepers program is helping kids navigate tough conversations.

Plus more on these stories:

  • People impacted by contaminated groundwater close to 29th and Grove will soon have access to free health testing.
  • An industrial park in Parsons will be the site of a 1-mile-deep nuclear reactor.
  • New contracts with three city employee unions will increase pay and benefits.
  • Wichita State University plans to make budget cuts next year, some of which could lead to layoffs.
  • A Wichita group will make its pitch to residents for a one-cent city sales tax next week.
  • A ceremony to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor is scheduled for Sunday at Wichita Veterans Memorial Park.
  • The winning poster for the 54th annual River Festival has been announced.
  • The American Red Cross’ 31st annual Battle of the Badges begins Monday in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
