Friday, December 5, 2025

Middle schools can be emotional, volatile places. That’s why some Wichita middle schools are experimenting with a strategy that lets students settle their own disputes. Suzanne Perez explains how the Peacekeepers program is helping kids navigate tough conversations.

Plus more on these stories:

People impacted by contaminated groundwater close to 29th and Grove will soon have access to free health testing.

An industrial park in Parsons will be the site of a 1-mile-deep nuclear reactor.

New contracts with three city employee unions will increase pay and benefits.

Wichita State University plans to make budget cuts next year, some of which could lead to layoffs.

A Wichita group will make its pitch to residents for a one-cent city sales tax next week.

A ceremony to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor is scheduled for Sunday at Wichita Veterans Memorial Park.

The winning poster for the 54th annual River Festival has been announced.

The American Red Cross’ 31st annual Battle of the Badges begins Monday in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson