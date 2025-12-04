© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, December 4, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Students at Somewhere Music School in downtown Wichita are gearing up for a performance Sunday. For several weeks they have been practicing to play in a music show featuring popular pop and rock songs. KMUW’s Carla Eckels went to an early rehearsal.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita has received state and federal funding for several airport projects.
  • The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are partnering on a project aimed at improving parks and community centers.
  • Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement yesterday afternoon.
  • A federal law change could hamper the budding hemp industry in Kansas, which has grown to one of the largest in the country.
  • Kansas may need to build another prison within the next decade to keep up with its growing inmate population.
  • The City of Maize will host a meeting tomorrow to discuss its new comprehensive plan.
  • A nonprofit health provider in Wichita will now offer affordable eyeglasses.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Carla Eckels, Dylan Lysen, Piper Pinnetti, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
