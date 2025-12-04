Thursday, December 4, 2025

Students at Somewhere Music School in downtown Wichita are gearing up for a performance Sunday. For several weeks they have been practicing to play in a music show featuring popular pop and rock songs. KMUW’s Carla Eckels went to an early rehearsal.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita has received state and federal funding for several airport projects.

The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are partnering on a project aimed at improving parks and community centers.

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement yesterday afternoon.

A federal law change could hamper the budding hemp industry in Kansas, which has grown to one of the largest in the country.

Kansas may need to build another prison within the next decade to keep up with its growing inmate population.

The City of Maize will host a meeting tomorrow to discuss its new comprehensive plan.

A nonprofit health provider in Wichita will now offer affordable eyeglasses.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Carla Eckels, Dylan Lysen, Piper Pinnetti, Mya Scott and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson