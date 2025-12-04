Thursday, December 4, 2025
Students at Somewhere Music School in downtown Wichita are gearing up for a performance Sunday. For several weeks they have been practicing to play in a music show featuring popular pop and rock songs. KMUW’s Carla Eckels went to an early rehearsal.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita has received state and federal funding for several airport projects.
- The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are partnering on a project aimed at improving parks and community centers.
- Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement yesterday afternoon.
- A federal law change could hamper the budding hemp industry in Kansas, which has grown to one of the largest in the country.
- Kansas may need to build another prison within the next decade to keep up with its growing inmate population.
- The City of Maize will host a meeting tomorrow to discuss its new comprehensive plan.
- A nonprofit health provider in Wichita will now offer affordable eyeglasses.
