Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wichita Parks and Recreation will host The Carl Brewer Community Center grand opening Saturday. The center is located in Wichita’s McAdams Park, Brewer who died in 2020, was the first elected Black mayor in the city. He had ties to Ghana in West Africa, which is reflected in the newly created mural, called The Village. KMUW’s Carla Eckels spoke with art consultant Ellamonique Baccus who was installing the panels and bring us a report.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council signed a contract with Dennis Marstall yesterday, to be the next city manager.

The City Council voted 4 to 3 to increase Wichita's water and sewer rates by more than 7 percent next year.

The Wichita teachers union urged school board members Monday night to reconsider a policy that requires teachers to contact parents if their student is in danger of failing a class.

The Wichita school district still plans to close four elementary schools, but updates on the process won't come until next month.

A New Jersey-based company has withdrawn plans for an industrial waste plant in a low-income Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood.

Tyson Foods, a major meat packing company with facilities in Kansas, recently closed and downsized major plants in neighboring states.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says people and animals should stay out of the water in the MS Mitch Mitchell Floodway between Haysville and Derby.

The winning art design for the 2026 Wichita River Festival poster and button will be revealed tomorrow.

