Tuesday, December 2, 2025

For a time, more than 60 libraries in Kansas carried the name of one man: Andrew Carnegie. The Scottish-American industrialist spent his final years funding library projects across the country. When he died in 1919, the connection with Carnegie’s foundation largely ended. That is until earlier this year, when the Kansas libraries still bearing Carnegie’s name learned of a new gift.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council has voted to offer Dennis Marstall the city manager position. What that offer will cost is still being hammered out.

Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has sent school districts another round of threatening letters.

Kansas hospitals ranked 29th in the nation for patient safety, according to Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit, independent organization.

If Wichita passes a one cent sales tax, a coalition of faith leaders wants some of the money directed at affordable housing.

Long-time Wichita broadcaster Steve McIntosh will retire at the end of the year.

Applications for next year’s American Legion Boys State of Kansas are open.



