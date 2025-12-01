Monday, December 1, 2025

In Kansas, as the overall birth rate declines, more and more women are having babies in their 40s. We look at the trend of older moms.

Plus more on these stories:



Work has stopped at Wichita's new water treatment plant, just weeks shy of its completion date. We have more on what's happening with the $557 million dollar project.

Wichita school board members will consider a proposal tonight to expand the way they gather feedback on their annual budget.

A partnership managed by Wichita State University is helping provide fresh, healthy foods to some Wichita neighborhoods.

Wichita Public Schools is asking for holiday gift donations for students experiencing homelessness.

Republican Kansas Senator Roger Marshall is cosponsoring a bill that could make it easier for kids to receive free and reduced-cost meals at school.

Experts say changes to a federal grant program by President Donald Trump will weaken broadband infrastructure in Kansas.

Owners of the Arabia Steamboat Museum hope to find a new home for their collection after it leaves Kansas City’s River Market next year. A spot in eastern Kansas is being considered.

Parts of Kansas could experience the first major snowfall of the season today.

Wichita Parks and Recreation will host a Winter Wonderland event this Friday.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Blaise Mesa, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay