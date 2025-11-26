© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
KMUW recently hosted Girl Scouts Day at our studios, welcoming 20 Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts for a tour and lesson in audio production. The girls told us about their favorite Thanksgiving foods and traditions.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita City Council announced yesterday afternoon that it wants Dennis Marstall to be the next city manager.
  • A coalition of business and community leaders is urging the city of Wichita to put a one-cent sales tax on a special election ballot in March.
  • A national online scam campaign involving AI deepfakes and adult websites has affected the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.
  • Nearly 450,000 Kansans face financial hardship and struggle to afford basic needs. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, housing costs are a major driver.
  • A well-known Christmas horse parade in Lawrence has been canceled because of a horse virus outbreak.
  • Business owners with fewer than three full-time employees reported lower confidence levels for this year’s holiday season, according to a Main Street America national survey.
  • Salina city leaders have set the date for a special election on the city's ban on pit bulls.
  • A major highway project will affect traffic at the Kellogg and I-one thirty-five interchange in Wichita for nearly two years.
  • Triple A is warning Kansans about drunk driving leading to the upcoming holiday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Rachel Cramer, Haley Crowson, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
