Wednesday, November 26, 2025
KMUW recently hosted Girl Scouts Day at our studios, welcoming 20 Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts for a tour and lesson in audio production. The girls told us about their favorite Thanksgiving foods and traditions.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita City Council announced yesterday afternoon that it wants Dennis Marstall to be the next city manager.
- A coalition of business and community leaders is urging the city of Wichita to put a one-cent sales tax on a special election ballot in March.
- A national online scam campaign involving AI deepfakes and adult websites has affected the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.
- Nearly 450,000 Kansans face financial hardship and struggle to afford basic needs. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, housing costs are a major driver.
- A well-known Christmas horse parade in Lawrence has been canceled because of a horse virus outbreak.
- Business owners with fewer than three full-time employees reported lower confidence levels for this year’s holiday season, according to a Main Street America national survey.
- Salina city leaders have set the date for a special election on the city's ban on pit bulls.
- A major highway project will affect traffic at the Kellogg and I-one thirty-five interchange in Wichita for nearly two years.
- Triple A is warning Kansans about drunk driving leading to the upcoming holiday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Rachel Cramer, Haley Crowson, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson