Wednesday, November 26, 2025

KMUW recently hosted Girl Scouts Day at our studios, welcoming 20 Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts for a tour and lesson in audio production. The girls told us about their favorite Thanksgiving foods and traditions.

The Wichita City Council announced yesterday afternoon that it wants Dennis Marstall to be the next city manager.

A coalition of business and community leaders is urging the city of Wichita to put a one-cent sales tax on a special election ballot in March.

A national online scam campaign involving AI deepfakes and adult websites has affected the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Nearly 450,000 Kansans face financial hardship and struggle to afford basic needs. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, housing costs are a major driver.

A well-known Christmas horse parade in Lawrence has been canceled because of a horse virus outbreak.

Business owners with fewer than three full-time employees reported lower confidence levels for this year’s holiday season, according to a Main Street America national survey.

Salina city leaders have set the date for a special election on the city's ban on pit bulls.

A major highway project will affect traffic at the Kellogg and I-one thirty-five interchange in Wichita for nearly two years.

Triple A is warning Kansans about drunk driving leading to the upcoming holiday.



