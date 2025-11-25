Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Knowing the history of a place can help people appreciate it even more. That was the goal of a recent guided history tour of Wichita State University for students and staff.
Plus more on these stories:
- The City Council has two options, not three, for Wichita's next city manager.
- The Wichita school district will relocate students from Chester Lewis Alternative High School over winter break.
- The Mid America All-Indian Museum welcomes visitors year-round to see exhibits relating to Indigenous people... including works by Wichita native Blackbear Bosin. There’s also a new Smithsonian exhibit opening today.
- New research from Kansas State University shows that bison can help protect prairies from evergreen trees that are aggressively spreading on the Great Plains.
- A Wichita lawyer has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Sedgwick County District Court bench.
- The annual Envision Arts holiday market will open Saturday.
- Businesses in downtown Wichita have decorated their storefronts for the second annual "Window Wonderland" contest.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson