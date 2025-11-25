© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Knowing the history of a place can help people appreciate it even more. That was the goal of a recent guided history tour of Wichita State University for students and staff.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The City Council has two options, not three, for Wichita's next city manager.
  • The Wichita school district will relocate students from Chester Lewis Alternative High School over winter break.
  • The Mid America All-Indian Museum welcomes visitors year-round to see exhibits relating to Indigenous people... including works by Wichita native Blackbear Bosin. There’s also a new Smithsonian exhibit opening today.
  • New research from Kansas State University shows that bison can help protect prairies from evergreen trees that are aggressively spreading on the Great Plains.
  • A Wichita lawyer has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Sedgwick County District Court bench.
  • The annual Envision Arts holiday market will open Saturday.
  • Businesses in downtown Wichita have decorated their storefronts for the second annual "Window Wonderland" contest.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
