Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Knowing the history of a place can help people appreciate it even more. That was the goal of a recent guided history tour of Wichita State University for students and staff.

The City Council has two options, not three, for Wichita's next city manager.

The Wichita school district will relocate students from Chester Lewis Alternative High School over winter break.

The Mid America All-Indian Museum welcomes visitors year-round to see exhibits relating to Indigenous people... including works by Wichita native Blackbear Bosin. There’s also a new Smithsonian exhibit opening today.

New research from Kansas State University shows that bison can help protect prairies from evergreen trees that are aggressively spreading on the Great Plains.

A Wichita lawyer has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Sedgwick County District Court bench.

The annual Envision Arts holiday market will open Saturday.

Businesses in downtown Wichita have decorated their storefronts for the second annual "Window Wonderland" contest.

