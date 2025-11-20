Thursday, November 20, 2025

Candy Taylor is the new Director of the Mid-America All Indian Museum in Wichita. She’s excited about helping visitors learn more about Native American history and culture, as she did while exploring her family’s roots.

Plus more on these stories:

The three finalists for Wichita's city manager position called the interview process "comprehensive." And that process capped off with a public forum yesterday.

Universities in Kansas are attracting fewer international students, according to a new report.

Hearings began yesterday in the case of two Kansas families seeking to reverse the state’s ban on gender affirming care for young people.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded $7.6 million dollars in development grants to communities across the state.

Kansas Representative Silas Miller announced this week that he is seeking a seat in the state Senate.

The Wichita Public Library is changing its policy for reserving meeting rooms.

The Wichita Open golf tournament will have a new affiliation next year.

Wichita’s downtown holiday lighting event is this evening.

