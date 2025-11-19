Wednesday, November 19, 2025

© 2025 KMUW
To say Bonnie Bing is "well-known" feels like an understatement. She has championed many charitable causes, served on numerous boards, and chances are, she emceed the last event you attended. Bing also was a long-time columnist for The Wichita Eagle, and a selection of those columns make up her new book titled "Wait. Now What?", which she explained to Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A 50-year-old Valley Center woman pleaded guilty this month to lying about her spouse illegally accessing her bank account from space.
  • A high-powered legal battle in Kansas could decide who has the power to sue the federal government on the state’s behalf.
  • Many Kansans who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace are seeing big premium increases.
  • A Kansas tax attorney is asking state lawmakers to require real estate appraisals every three years to help mitigate rising property taxes.
  • The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday that it recently arrested ten immigrants who lack full legal status through a new collaboration with federal immigration authorities.
  • A small town in southeast Kansas may try to annex land for a solar farm, as a way to get around a county ban.
  • A traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution is coming to Wichita this week.
  • The Urban League of Kansas named Cindy Miles its new CEO this week.
  • The Wichita school district will hold its annual turkey drive this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Beth Golay, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
