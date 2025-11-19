Wednesday, November 19, 2025

To say Bonnie Bing is "well-known" feels like an understatement. She has championed many charitable causes, served on numerous boards, and chances are, she emceed the last event you attended. Bing also was a long-time columnist for The Wichita Eagle, and a selection of those columns make up her new book titled "Wait. Now What?", which she explained to Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:

A 50-year-old Valley Center woman pleaded guilty this month to lying about her spouse illegally accessing her bank account from space.

A high-powered legal battle in Kansas could decide who has the power to sue the federal government on the state’s behalf.

Many Kansans who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace are seeing big premium increases.

A Kansas tax attorney is asking state lawmakers to require real estate appraisals every three years to help mitigate rising property taxes.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday that it recently arrested ten immigrants who lack full legal status through a new collaboration with federal immigration authorities.

A small town in southeast Kansas may try to annex land for a solar farm, as a way to get around a county ban.

A traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution is coming to Wichita this week.

The Urban League of Kansas named Cindy Miles its new CEO this week.

The Wichita school district will hold its annual turkey drive this week.

