Wednesday, November 19, 2025

To say Bonnie Bing is "well-known" feels like an understatement. She has championed many charitable causes, served on numerous boards, and chances are, she emceed the last event you attended. Bing also was a long-time columnist for The Wichita Eagle, and a selection of those columns make up her new book titled "Wait. Now What?", which she explained to Beth Golay.
- A 50-year-old Valley Center woman pleaded guilty this month to lying about her spouse illegally accessing her bank account from space.
- A high-powered legal battle in Kansas could decide who has the power to sue the federal government on the state’s behalf.
- Many Kansans who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace are seeing big premium increases.
- A Kansas tax attorney is asking state lawmakers to require real estate appraisals every three years to help mitigate rising property taxes.
- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday that it recently arrested ten immigrants who lack full legal status through a new collaboration with federal immigration authorities.
- A small town in southeast Kansas may try to annex land for a solar farm, as a way to get around a county ban.
- A traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution is coming to Wichita this week.
- The Urban League of Kansas named Cindy Miles its new CEO this week.
- The Wichita school district will hold its annual turkey drive this week.
