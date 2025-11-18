Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Rural residents in Kansas not only struggle to find health care, but afterwards struggle to afford it, especially if they don’t have insurance. That has led to hospitals suing more patients over unpaid bills, often for small amounts of money.

Plus more on these stories:

Term-limited Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has endorsed state Senator Ethan Corson, a fellow Democrat, in his campaign to replace her.

The end of COVID-era health insurance subsidies may mean higher premiums for more than two-hundred thousand Kansans covered under the ACA Marketplace.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, want to spend five-million dollars to prevent drone attacks during next year’s World Cup events.

The Greater Wichita Partnership has named Craig Bay as its first Chief Operations Officer.

It’s the time of year for the annual chore of raking up leaves. But there’s growing research that suggests leaving the leaves on the ground offers important winter habitat for moths, butterflies and spiders.

All-Americans in three sports have been named to Wichita State’s Sports Hall of Fame.

