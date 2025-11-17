Monday, November 17, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Farmers can’t hire enough workers. With President Trump’s immigration crackdown, the ag workforce has shrunk by at least 155-thousand people this year. Ag labor prices are surging, and the crisis is driving some farmers out of business.
But Harvest Public Media’s Frank Morris reports…some in the ag industry say this could be the moment for changes allowing more foreigners to work legally on American farms.
Plus more on these stories:
- Several federal agencies announced Friday that they will expand their presence in Wichita.
- The federal funding package that reopened the government this week also included a one-year extension for certain Farm Bill programs.
- Education leaders in Kansas want all teachers in the state to get better at teaching children to read.
- The Kansas Supreme Court will swear in its newest justice this week.
- Kansas State Senator Mary Ware announced last week that she is retiring from public office.
- Last month appears to rank in the top 10 warmest Octobers on record for Kansas.
- The University of Kansas Health System will provide medical services for fans and visitors when the Kansas City area hosts World Cup events next summer.
- Wichita residents can submit questions online for a public forum for City Manager candidates.
- Long-time Shocker broadcaster Mike Kennedy will retire at the end of this basketball season.Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rachel Cramer, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Frank Morris, Piper Pinnetti, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson