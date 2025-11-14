Friday, November 14, 2025

What's it like to make a movie about your father? And what if your father once held a Guinness World Record for running a marathon a week for an entire year? Lexie Helgerson's documentary 'Age Group Winner' chronicles her attempt to wrestle with these questions and her sometimes strained relationship with her father, Jay Helgerson--who, it turns out, is a former Wichitan.

Plus more on these stories:

Two men were arrested yesterday after authorities raided several Wichita stores that they contend were illegally selling marijuana and other drugs.

The end of the government shutdown has some federal employees in Kansas returning to work for the first time in over a month.

United Way of The Plains is looking for volunteers to help with its annual homeless count in January.

The Newton school district has proposed a $50 million dollar bond issue for next spring.

Applications are now open for a program that helps early-stage entrepreneurs.

Wichita Festivals will reveal the winner of the annual Riverfest Design Contest next month.

The Friends of the Wichita Public Library will host a book sale tomorrow.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, Fletcher Powell, Mya Scott and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson