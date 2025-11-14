Friday, November 14, 2025
What's it like to make a movie about your father? And what if your father once held a Guinness World Record for running a marathon a week for an entire year? Lexie Helgerson's documentary 'Age Group Winner' chronicles her attempt to wrestle with these questions and her sometimes strained relationship with her father, Jay Helgerson--who, it turns out, is a former Wichitan.
Plus more on these stories:
- Two men were arrested yesterday after authorities raided several Wichita stores that they contend were illegally selling marijuana and other drugs.
- The end of the government shutdown has some federal employees in Kansas returning to work for the first time in over a month.
- United Way of The Plains is looking for volunteers to help with its annual homeless count in January.
- The Newton school district has proposed a $50 million dollar bond issue for next spring.
- Applications are now open for a program that helps early-stage entrepreneurs.
- Wichita Festivals will reveal the winner of the annual Riverfest Design Contest next month.
- The Friends of the Wichita Public Library will host a book sale tomorrow.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, Fletcher Powell, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson