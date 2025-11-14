© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, November 14, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
What's it like to make a movie about your father? And what if your father once held a Guinness World Record for running a marathon a week for an entire year? Lexie Helgerson's documentary 'Age Group Winner' chronicles her attempt to wrestle with these questions and her sometimes strained relationship with her father, Jay Helgerson--who, it turns out, is a former Wichitan.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Two men were arrested yesterday after authorities raided several Wichita stores that they contend were illegally selling marijuana and other drugs.
  • The end of the government shutdown has some federal employees in Kansas returning to work for the first time in over a month.
  • United Way of The Plains is looking for volunteers to help with its annual homeless count in January.
  • The Newton school district has proposed a $50 million dollar bond issue for next spring.
  • Applications are now open for a program that helps early-stage entrepreneurs.
  • Wichita Festivals will reveal the winner of the annual Riverfest Design Contest next month.
  • The Friends of the Wichita Public Library will host a book sale tomorrow.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, Fletcher Powell, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
