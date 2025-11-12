Wednesday, November 11, 2025

Joe Walsh is a five-time Grammy Award winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He's also a Wichita native who is performing his ninth annual VetsAid show at Intrust Bank Arena this Saturday. VetsAid is an organization that Walsh and his wife Majorie co-founded to help provide funds to various veteran's organizations. Walsh, who lost his father in 1949, is a member of GoldStar family, although that term did not yet exist then. He says that he's happy to be coming home and happy to be helping individuals and families face some of the same challenges he's known. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Joe Walsh and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

Rural Marion County, Kansas, will pay a total of 3 million dollars to settle a lawsuit over its role in a small-town newspaper raid that made national news.

Kansas could receive up to $1 billion dollars in federal funds over the next five years to support rural health care.

A vote by the US Senate Monday to end the shutdown included funding for Fort Riley and Fort Leavenworth.

Some Kansas lawmakers are skeptical of a bill that would give some inmates in prison a chance to shorten their sentences.

A lawsuit could stall a potential data center in Wyandotte County.

A new report highlights more than 30 Kansas schools where third-grade reading scores are much higher than expected, based on the schools’ poverty rates.

The Kansas Farmers Union will hold its state convention in Wichita next week.

The northern lights could be visible in parts of Kansas if conditions are favorable tonight.



