Tuesday, November 11, 2025

The newest exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum challenges our expectations that art is often about a brush and an easel … and a man. Torin Andersen toured the museum’s new traveling exhibit with curator Tera Hedrick and director Molly McPherson. "Abstract Expressionists: The Women" will be at the Wichita Art Museum through November 30th.

Plus more on these stories:



City leaders announced three finalists Monday for Wichita's next city manager.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s administration said Monday that it would not attempt to undo food assistance payments sent out Friday. The Trump Administration had ordered states to undo the payments or face penalties.

States have taken different approaches to messaging about SNAP delays as the government shutdown continues. In some cases, that looks like partisan finger-pointing on government-run websites.

Thanksgiving is near and wholesale turkey prices are projected to be higher than last year.

Governor Laura Kelly will stop in Wichita Wednesday to discuss the 2026 state budget. Wichita East High School will host the event, which begins at 6.

Two Wichita-area lawmakers will host a panel discussion Friday about how cell phones and social media are affecting young people.

Organizers of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade are scrambling to keep today's event on track. It's been affected by the government shutdown.

The hat worn by the Wicked Witch of the West is among several items from the Wizard of Oz headed to the auction block.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Molly Ashford, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Julie Denesha, Suzanne Perez, Piper Pinnetti, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay