Monday, November 10, 2025
Solar panels are becoming a more common sight across the Midwest. And some farmers are finding advantages in growing food under the panels. The practice is called agrivoltaics. KBIA’s Jana Rose Schleis reports on how the technology is being deployed across the Midwest.
Plus more on these stories:
- Flight reductions at airports across the country are affecting travel in and out of Wichita’s airport.
- The Wichita City Council agreed to a compromise that would allow the Crown Uptown theater to increase its capacity.
- A Topeka man was sentenced to prison after using artificial intelligence to help create child pornography.
- Kansas regulators have adopted a plan meant to prevent small Evergy customers from shouldering costs related to big ones like data centers.
- Hotels and motels that operate within the Wichita city limits will have to be licensed through the city starting next year.
- Sedgwick County has launched an online community survey to gather public feedback on services and priorities.
- The Coalition to End Homelessness opened an emergency shelter over the weekend.
- Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will close or have special hours on Tuesday because of Veterans Day.
