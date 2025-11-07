© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, November 7, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
The holiday season is approaching, and if you’re looking for fun things to do during family get-togethers, you might consider a new card or board game. Suzanne Perez takes us to a Wichita toy store again this year to see what’s new for your game table.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A southwest Kansas mayor will be allowed to finish his current term after it was determined that he is not a U.S. citizen.
  • Wichita school leaders say they have completed major safety upgrades to buildings across the district.
  • The final phase of Wichita's paid parking program will rollout this month.
  • The Kansas Corporation Commission has announced an agreement intended to shield consumers from increased power demands by large customers.
  • Army personnel at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas now have fewer dining options after the government shutdown caused the only mess hall to close.
  • A new bridge that will help extend the Redbud Trail opens today.
  • A player who competed in the first two National Baseball Congress tournaments has been inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
