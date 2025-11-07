Friday, November 7, 2025
The holiday season is approaching, and if you’re looking for fun things to do during family get-togethers, you might consider a new card or board game. Suzanne Perez takes us to a Wichita toy store again this year to see what’s new for your game table.
Plus more on these stories:
- A southwest Kansas mayor will be allowed to finish his current term after it was determined that he is not a U.S. citizen.
- Wichita school leaders say they have completed major safety upgrades to buildings across the district.
- The final phase of Wichita's paid parking program will rollout this month.
- The Kansas Corporation Commission has announced an agreement intended to shield consumers from increased power demands by large customers.
- Army personnel at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas now have fewer dining options after the government shutdown caused the only mess hall to close.
- A new bridge that will help extend the Redbud Trail opens today.
- A player who competed in the first two National Baseball Congress tournaments has been inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay