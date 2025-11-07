Friday, November 7, 2025

The holiday season is approaching, and if you’re looking for fun things to do during family get-togethers, you might consider a new card or board game. Suzanne Perez takes us to a Wichita toy store again this year to see what’s new for your game table.

Plus more on these stories:



A southwest Kansas mayor will be allowed to finish his current term after it was determined that he is not a U.S. citizen.

Wichita school leaders say they have completed major safety upgrades to buildings across the district.

The final phase of Wichita's paid parking program will rollout this month.

The Kansas Corporation Commission has announced an agreement intended to shield consumers from increased power demands by large customers.

Army personnel at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas now have fewer dining options after the government shutdown caused the only mess hall to close.

A new bridge that will help extend the Redbud Trail opens today.

A player who competed in the first two National Baseball Congress tournaments has been inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Mya Scott and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay